Judith A. Tyrone
Judith A. Tyrone

Morristown - Judith A. Tyrone, age 80 of Morristown, N.J. went to be with her heavenly father September 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born to the late Edward F. Spencer and Theresa Rose Weisner in Millburn, N.J., Judith resided in Wharton, N.J, Spring Valley, N.Y., & Dover, N.J. until making her home in Morristown, N.J. She was employed at the Rockaway Mall as a retail manager for Wilson's Suede & Leather before her retirement in 2010. Judith was very involved with the Wharton school system doing PTA and clerical work at the Wharton Boro Public School. She had also served as a school crossing guard on Main St. Wharton, N.J. Judith enjoyed league bowling in her spare time, loved to cook, crossword puzzles and most especially enjoyed Bingo at St. Mary's RC Church.

Judith is survived by her beloved son Andrew R. Tyrone and wife Michelle of Mine Hill N.J., sister Donna Daniels of Hillsborough, N.J., one granddaughter and two nephews. Arrangements under the care of Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home 1 Baker Ave. Dover, N.J. Online condolences to www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero
1 Baker Avenue
Dover, NJ 07801
(973) 366-0382
