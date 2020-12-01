Judith (Judy) Mullins



The world lost one of the greatest women on Nov 30 at the age of 80. Judith (Judy) Mullins was an amazing mother, wife, friend, confidante, selfless contributor and community-driven volunteer extraordinaire.



Judy was raised in Short Hills, NJ to Gustav and Ruth Nelson. After the University of Colorado at Boulder, she lived in NYC, Chappaqua, NY and Stamford, CT before ultimately settling in Madison, NJ for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband Dennis Mullins; children Pamela Taylor, John Taylor and his wife, Michelle, Dennis Mullins Jr. and his wife, Dawn and William Mullins; grandchildren Madison, Tucker, Tatum, Morgan and Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. Judy's brother Don and his wife, Lynn, live in CA.



Judy's engaging personality and compassion carried on throughout her life to forge amazing friendships and her enthusiasm immediately made you want to get involved with whatever Judy was doing. Judy broke down early barriers and became the first woman to manage a major-market public transit system in the State of CT, which she ran in Stamford, CT from 1976 to 1980, after which she moved to Madison, NJ. Continuing her passion, she went on to manage the Bus division for NJ Transit though 1992, which is when she and Dennis purchased Poor Herbie's Restaurant and Pub in her beloved Madison. She adored the people and the love within the Poor Herbie's family and community and longed for the interaction with so many of the customers that truly became close friends. Her heart was in Madison.



A dedicated and driven volunteer to anything that caught her passion, Judy was involved in what seemed like everything: Madison League of Women Voters, Founding Member of The Friend of Madison Shade Trees, Madison Planning Board, Madison Parks Commission, Madison Chamber of Commerce (Hall of Fame), Madison Republican Committee, Madison Garden Club and the Museum of Early Trades and Crafts. All of these tied directly back to Judy's passion for Madison and the mark that she left on the town. Multiple rose garden parks, trees and landscape projects would not have been possible without her drive and dedication.



Judy loved the kids' sports teams and all of the games. She was a rowdy fan and her children always knew when she was in the stands. When time permitted, the family enjoyed time at the beach in Lavallette. The Kittiwake family became a strong bond as well that was a significant part of Judy's life.



Services for Judy will be held Sunday, December 6 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm (Adhering to CDC Guidelines - Social Distancing & Masks Required) at the Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Inc., 106 Main Street, in Madison, NJ. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers… Please consider a donation:



In Memory of Judy Mullins



The Friends of Madison Shade Trees



P.O. Box 632



Madison, NJ 07940









