Judith Traurig Steinberg
Judith Traurig Steinberg

Judith Traurig Steinberg passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at age 95. She was born and raised in Queens, NY and was a twin to beloved sister Jeanne. Judith was artistic from a young age, drawing and painting most of her life. She earned a BA in fine arts from Hunter College after working for the army map service during the war.

In 1953 she married Sigmund Steinberg and settled in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood of Rockaway, NJ. After raising two children, she returned to work as a printing assistant; graphic designer and finally a draftswoman for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ. She discovered a love of writing and as the result of a senior writing workshop, had her autobiography printed in the Star Ledger.

Judith was predeceased by Sigmund, her loving husband of 56 years. She is survived by her son Joseph Steinberg and wife Beth, daughter Susan Weizman and husband Raphael, grandchildren Jennifer Steinberg and Michael Steinberg and step-grandchildren Shelly Weizman and Jonathan and Ana Weizman.

Burial took place in Woodbridge, NJ on May 3. Donations can be made to the Chabad Center of Northwest NJ, One Torah Way, Rockaway, NJ. https://www.onetorahway.org/




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
