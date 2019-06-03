|
Judith Williams Forbes
Florham Park - Judith Williams Forbes, 84, a longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a visitation on Tuesday from 2-4PM, and 7-9PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11AM at the Grace Episcopal Church, 4 Madison Avenue, Madison. Cremation held privately. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019