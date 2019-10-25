|
|
Judy C. Popow
Chattanooga - Judy C. Popow, 66, of Chattanooga, passed suddenly on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Judy was born in Dillon, South Carolina, she was the 2nd oldest of 7 children. She was married to the love of her life, Ed, for 45 years. Her love and compassion for people was infectious. She was very artistic, loved flowers, decorating, and crafting. She cherished all of her grandchildren and loved being an 'Ammy'. She never met a stranger, and was loved by all who met her.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Gladys Dry; brother John Dry; Sister Mary Ann Molisso; Sister Brenda Coakley.
She leaves behind her husband Edward Popow; son Peter Holman; daughter Kim Popow; daughter Kristin (Keith) Harris; grandchildren Alaina, RJ, Mary-Alice, and Andy; 3 grand-dogs Kita, Maggie, and Hunter; Sister Diane (David) Geyer; brother Rick Carter and girlfriend Cookie Smyth; brother William (Ann) Dry; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Judy's honor on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019