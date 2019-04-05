|
Judy Criaris
Rockaway - Judith M. Criaris, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3rd. She blessed her family with 82 years of love and faith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Entombment to follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Friends and relatives and may visit on Sunday, April 7th from 2-6 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the or the Nutley Family Service Bureau by way of www.inmemof.org. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2019