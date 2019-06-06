|
Julia Bowers
- - Julia Bowers (Kavet) passed away May 30, 2019. Julia fought a brave battle against cancer. She lived in Pennsylvania for the last 3 years.
Julia is predeceased by husband Mike Bowers. Julia is survived by her mother, Linda Cooper of Rockaway Township, her brother Bill Neely of Boonton, her sister Jennifer Suler of Long Valley and nieces Abby, Stephanie and Iris.
Julia loved cooking for others and music- especially live. She had an incredible ability to make others laugh and smile. She touched many lives taking care of others. She loved her friends and family deeply.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday June 8th, Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church. 45 Church St, Liberty Corner NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Julia's name can be made to the .
Published in Daily Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019