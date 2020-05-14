|
|
Julia M. Pascoe
Jefferson Twp. - Julia M. Pascoe passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing Center, Dover. She was 90 years of age.
Julia was born in the Hurdtown section of Jefferson Twp. and lived there all her life.
Mrs. Pascoe worked in production for R.C.A. Records of Rockaway, NJ, retiring in 1972 after 16 years of service.
Predeceased by her husband Wilbur in 2005 and her sister Louise Baker and her brothers, William Jr., Henry and Frank.
Survived by her son Roy of PA, Granddaughters: Kelly Pascoe Willard and Karen Pascoe and Great-Granddaughters; Ashley, Alexis, Brook and Brystol Willard and Destiny Pascoe VanOrden. She was Aunt to Susan Pascoe and Robert Socha.
Julia's favorite pastime was working in her garden. Private visitation and graveside services were held. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020