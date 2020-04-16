|
|
Julie Gambino
Manahawkin - Julie Gambino of Manahawkin, NJ passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Madison, NJ; she also lived in East Hanover, NJ prior to moving to Manahawkin, NJ.
Her beloved husband, Rudolph A. Gambino and her son-in-law Francesco A. Cifelli predecease her.
Julie is survived by her loving children, Joseph M. Gambino and his wife Lisa Kramm-Gambino Joanne Gambino-Cifelli and Rudolph A. Gambino and his wife Laura Vitale-Gambino of Chester, NJ. Her precious grandchildren, Joseph M. Gambino and his husband Chris Willis, Jacob Gambino, Dante A. Cifelli, Marco A. Cifelli, Jared Gambino, Jeremy Gambino and Gianni Gambino, also survive her.
Being a wife to Rudy, a mother and a grandmother was what made Julie the happiest. She will be greatly missed.
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020