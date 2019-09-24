|
Julie H. Bolcar
Saratoga, NY - Julie Helen Bolcar passed peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her niece's home in Saratoga, New York. She was 96 years old.
Julie was born January 5, 1923 to Thomas and Veronica (Tibus) Bolcar. She attended Malapardis Grammar school, and Morristown High School, graduating in the Class 1940.
At the age of 21 years, Julie joined the United States Marine Corp. She served four years in Washington DC. , assigned to the Casualty Office Department. Sergeant Bolcar's duties included processing and returning to families the belongings of soldiers who had died, or been wounded in battle. She described that time in her life as very emotional, but was committed to serving her country in any capacity. She was honorably discharged and returned home to Civilian life in 1948.
Julie worked secretarial jobs in the area until becoming Administrative Assistant to Dr. Robert Kemble, Director of Mental Health at the Morris County Guidance Center. She retired from this position in 1992 as the age of 69.
Julie enjoyed being active and she volunteered in a variety of charitable and social projects. She worked at Morristown's First Nights, marched in Washington DC for the Right to Life, and used her varied skills in Morristown Superior Court, just to name a few. Two of her fondest memories were her pilgrimages to the Holy Land and to Rome. She was especially pleased tohave gained a semi-private audience with Pope (now Saint) John Paul II.
For most of her life she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy RC Church in Whippany, then upon her move to Morristown, she joined the Church of the Assumption. She was also a member of American Legion Post 155 in Whippany for over 50 years. In 1960 she was honored to become the posts first woman American Legion Commander. She also served as life member of the American Legion Woman's Auxiliary. Other special interests include history, politics, current events, and listening to Big Band and Polka music
Julie is predeceased by siblings Thomas, Joseph, William, Paul,George, Mary, Ann, and Mae. She is survived by BrotherStephen, sister in laws Sally and Eileen Bolcar, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great great nieces and nephews! She had a special love for children.
Visitation will be at Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown on Wednesday September 25 from 4 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 26 at 10 am at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany. She will be interred at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019