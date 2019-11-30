|
|
Julius LaMantia
Parsippany - Julius LaMantia passed away on Friday, November 29th 2019 at his home. He was 93.
Julius was born in Highland, N.Y. and grew up in Garfield. He lived in Elmwood Park for 52 years before moving to Parsippany 2 ½ years ago.
Julius proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II from February 1, 1945 until being honorably discharged on November 21, 1946.
Julius was a foreman and presser for Kaye Coat Company in Passaic for many years before retiring.
He was a member of St. Christopher R.C. Church in Parsippany and the in Elmwood Park. He was also a former member of St. Ann R.C. Church in Fairlawn.
Julius was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Theresa (nee-Rozansky) who passed away on April 30, 2019.
Survivors include his loving daughters: Karen Damron and her husband, Stephen, Janet Ebel and her husband, George and Nancy Shelly and her husband, John; and his three cherished grandchildren: Lynn, Robert and Kim.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5th 2019 at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Wednesday Evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the . 7 Ridgedale Avenue., (Suite 103), Cedar Knolls, New Jersey 07927.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019