Jurgen Dejewski
Sarasota, FL - Jurgen Albert Dejewski better known as Yogi, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Rockaway, NJ, died peacefully on June 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 12, 1936, in Stettin, Germany he is predeceased by his loving wife, Elsa Dejewski, his parents, Wladislaus Dejewski and Elizabeth Jasper.
Yogi was more saintly than human to those who knew him. His selfless dedication to family & craftsmanship was a model for all those around. He took pride in his ability to accomplish any task, but most only know of his humility.
When his wife Elsa got sick, Yogi made it his mission to serve her every need. Elsa's passing in August 2013 marked a turning point for Yogi. Despite many obstacles, including dialysis, Yogi remained strong and positive. He saw greatness in everyone and appreciated everything. He will forever be remembered for his authenticity.
Jurgen was an Automotive Service Director for Douglas Motors Corp. in Summit, NJ.
Survivors include his daughter, Liz Kelly (Tim Kelly) of Omaha, NE, two sons, George Dejewski of Sarasota, FL and Albert Dejewski (Lexie Dejewski) of Wayne, NJ and eight grandchildren, Timothy Kelly Jr, Caitlin Kelly, Sean Kelly; Amanda Dejewski, Juliana Dejewski; Jordan Dejewski, Sydney Dejewski, Elise Dejewski.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019