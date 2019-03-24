|
Kaitlyn "Katie" Blodgett
Mine Hill - Kaitlyn "Katie" Blodgett passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Goryeb Children's Hospital/Morristown on Friday, March, 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was 18 years of age.
Katie was born in Denville and lived in Mine Hill.
Katie graduated from Dover H.S. as a member of the National Honor Society and the treasurer of the Student Council.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church of Wharton. Katie was an active member of Campfire Girls and Camp COLEY Post 229 for many years. She also loved Lego's and her many pets.
Predeceased by her Grandparents: Willard & Frances Blodgett and William & Eileen Kirchman. Aunt & Godmother, Patricia Kirchman.
Survived by her parents: Craig & Eileen (nee Kirchman) Blodgett of Mine Hill. Sister, Rebecca Blodgett of Mine Hill. Aunts & Uncle's; Robert & Karen Kirchman of Netcong, Gail (Godmother) & Matthew Caffrey of Ohio. Godfather, Thomas D'Alessandro of Mine Hill. Also survived by many Cousins, 2nd Cousins, & Friends.
Visitation will be held 2-4pm & 6-9pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, E. Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katie's memory to the Valerie Fund, 2101 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019