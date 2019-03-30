|
Karen A. SanFilippo
Blairstown - Karen A. (nee Jolly) SanFilippo, 62, of Blairstown, passed away following a brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She was born in Dover and has been a longtime resident of Blairstown.
Karen earned her bachelor's degree from Trenton State University, and worked as a programmer for Dun & Bradstreet, Parsippany for over 30 years. Karen loved her family, God, church and crafting.
She is survived by her four siblings Donna Jolly, Steven Jolly, Jody Rivers and Chad Jolly; longtime significant other Joe Lamarca; 5 nieces and nephews Jennifer Graham; Chaddie Jolly, Christopher Jolly, Christina Jolly and Zachary Jolly; eleven great-nieces and nephews Xavier, Paige, Logan, Gabriel, Steven, Alivia, Summer, Ashton, Blaze, Celeste and Gavin and many other loving family members. She is predeceased by her parents Edmund and Joyce Jolly.
Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019, 2:00-5:30PM with a service at 5:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 1915 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2019