Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Karen Lee Butler, 73, passed away peacefully at Morris View Healthcare Center, Morris Plains, on Wednesday February 19, 2020, after a short illness. Karen was born and raised in Dover. She graduated from Morris Hills High School, Rockaway then received her Bachelor Degree from the University Of Houston, Texas.

Karen is survived by her ex-husband David Butler, a niece Stephanie Trong, a nephew Christopher Trong, and many cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Hank and Jean Eydler, her sister Denise Trong, and her brother Kevin Eydler.

Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM with a Funeral Service at 3:30PM. Private Interment of her cremains in Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover at a later date.
