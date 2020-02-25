|
|
Karen Guiltinan
Denville - Karen Guiltinan (nee Alenikoff), of Denville, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Karen was born on May 6, 1955 and raised in Fort Lee, by her loving parents Helen & Julius Alenikoff who predeceased her.
Karen was known by all who knew her for her infectious smile and laugh, her love of family and friends, and her incredible intelligence and wit. She loved her dogs, the beach in Montauk, and family vacations at Walt Disney World.
Karen was a graduate of Montclair State College and Ramapo College and spent most of her professional career as Vice President at Datamation Systems, Inc. in Teterboro, NJ.
She leaves behind her loving husband David; her children Jennifer Guss, Lauren and Carly Guiltinan; siblings Joel and Diane Alenikoff; and her grandchildren Fred, Hannah, and Sophie Guss.
Memorial visitation will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph Twp. (Tuttlefh.com) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 179 Baldwin Rd., Parsippany on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Ave., Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020