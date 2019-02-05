|
Karen Leslie Albensi
Netcong - Karen Leslie Albensi of Netcong, formerly of Rockaway, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 64 years old. Karen was born on October 13, 1954 in Hartford, CT to John and the late Betty (Nogle) Phillips.
Karen dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, spending time with her circle of friends, gardening, bowling, reading and most of all taking care of her loved ones, including her beloved dogs.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joey, her daughters, Cie DiRenzo & husband, Joe, Leslie Salmon & husband, Jeff, her son, JW & wife, Kim, and her 7 cherished grandchildren who knew her as their "Nonna"; JD, Will, Lizzie, Ella, Stella, Sophia and JT. Additional survivors include her father, John Phillips, her brother, Billy, sister, Debbie & husband, Scott, sister-in-law, Judy Grey & husband, John, her brother-in-law, Paul and too many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends to mention. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Betty Phillips in 2016 and her brother, Donald Phillips in 2017.
Karen's Life Celebration Services will include a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 9th beginning at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 4 Richards Avenue, Dover, NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of Morristown Medical Center's Carol G. Simon Cancer Center for taking care of her in her time of need. In lieu of flowers and for memorial donations please consider a donation to St. Hubert's (www.sthuberts.org/donate).
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019