Karl W. Dieckmann
Morris Plains - Karl W. Dieckmann, 91, a longtime Morris Plains resident, died peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service to honor Karl's life held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Madison, located at 19 Green Avenue in Madison. Cremation held privately at the request of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019