Karoly Halasz
Parsippany - Karoly Halasz, 82, a long-time resident of Parsippany, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 after a long illness.
Karl, as he was known to many, was born into a large family in the rural village of Pokaszepekt in western Hungary in 1937. As a young man, Karl attended a technical training school near Budapest. His studies were interrupted by the events of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, as he was forced to flee the country along with thousands of other refugees.
Karl was fortunate to be sponsored by a family in New Jersey, where in 1957, he met his former wife Josephine (Esposito) at a St. Patrick's day dance. Karl and Jo raised their family in the community of Lake Parsippany and enjoyed the friendship of many. Karl worked for many years as a mechanic, machinist and welder at Whippany Paperboard and later at Newark Boxboard. He loved to travel and enjoyed listening to country music but what he loved most was spending time with his family, who never tired of hearing his stories.
Karl is survived by his five children, Kathy Robinson, Karl, Peter, Paul and David and their spouses Eddie, Kathy, Kris and Greg as well as his former wife Jo Batchek and her husband Ed, with whom he remained close friends. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews in Hungary.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial mass to be offered on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher RC Church, 1050 Littleton Rd., Parsippany. Arrangements are under the directions of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020