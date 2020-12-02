1/
Kathleen Ann Liva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ann Liva

Anderson, SC - Kathleen Ann Liva, 63, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.

Born June 1, 1957 in East Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of Barbara A. Fillingham Davis and the mother of John Liva. She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband, Richard.

Kathleen was retired from Telcordia after working for many years as an executive assistant at the headquarters in Basking Ridge, NJ. She lived in Mt. Arlington, NJ before moving to Anderson, SC in 2008. She was a part of the cancer group at AnMed Health and worked part-time at 7-Eleven. Kathleen was the best loving and devoted mother to her son and she loved her dogs. She attended Grace Episcopal Church.

In addition to her mother, Barbara Davis of Anderson, SC and her son, John Liva of the home, she is survived by her brother, David Glisson (Misti) of Florida; sister, Jerri Gilsky (Edward) of New Jersey; father-in-law, Richard Liva of California; mother-in-law, Rose Liva of New Jersey; brother-in-law, Patrick Liva of California; and the Zeek and Ameilo families both of New Jersey.

In lieu of a service, the family would request that Kathleen's life be honored by making a memorial donation in her name to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved