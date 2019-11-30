Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Restland Memorial Park.
77 Deforest Avenue
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Restland Memorial Park
77 Deforest Avenue,
East Hanover., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Nee-Kole) Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Nee-Kole) Becker Obituary
Kathleen (nee-Kole) Becker

Kathleen (nee-Kole) Becker passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. She was 64.

Kathleen was in Kearny and grew up in Morris Township before moving to Parsippany over 20 years ago.

She was an Executive Secretary for Warner-Lambert & Pfizer in Morris Plains for many years before retiring.

Kathleen was a member of the Abundant Life Worship Center in Whippany.

She also truly loved animals. One of Kathleen's greatest joys was being a dog obedience trainer.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert; her dear brothers, Kiernan Y. and William K. Kole; and her loving step-daughters, Jillane Becker and Jamie Corson and her husband, Brian.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Chapel at Restland Memorial Park. 77 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover. Interment to immediate follow. Visiting hours are on Wednesday Evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the (Greater New Jersey Chapter) 425 Eagle Rock Ave (Suite #203) Roseland, NJ 07068.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -