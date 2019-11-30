|
Kathleen (nee-Kole) Becker
Kathleen (nee-Kole) Becker passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. She was 64.
Kathleen was in Kearny and grew up in Morris Township before moving to Parsippany over 20 years ago.
She was an Executive Secretary for Warner-Lambert & Pfizer in Morris Plains for many years before retiring.
Kathleen was a member of the Abundant Life Worship Center in Whippany.
She also truly loved animals. One of Kathleen's greatest joys was being a dog obedience trainer.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert; her dear brothers, Kiernan Y. and William K. Kole; and her loving step-daughters, Jillane Becker and Jamie Corson and her husband, Brian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Chapel at Restland Memorial Park. 77 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover. Interment to immediate follow. Visiting hours are on Wednesday Evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the (Greater New Jersey Chapter) 425 Eagle Rock Ave (Suite #203) Roseland, NJ 07068.
