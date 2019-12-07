|
Kathleen Brady Gero
Morris Township - On December 3rd, after a brief illness, Kathleen Brady Gero of Morris Township, passed away at St. Barnabas Hospital with her family by her side, holding hands with Jesus. Kathleen was born on July 8, 1951, in Morristown. She was the daughter of the late James P. and Rita (nee Dacey) Brady, the fourth child in a big Irish Catholic family.
Kathleen's early years were spent at Assumption School in Morristown where she was a cheerleader and a member of the choir. She was a proud graduate of the Morristown High School Class of 1969 and a three-year varsity twirler. he also spent several years coaching cheerleading for the Assumption School CYO basketball program. A proud Irish-American, she danced with the Peter Smith School of Irish Dance.
Kathleen was a school secretary for nearly twenty years at Central Avenue School, part of the Madison, New Jersey Board of Education, where she made lifelong friends.
Kathleen was legendary in the multitude of friends she made throughout her life and made it a point to nurture those friendships always. Her combustible laughter and keen sense of humor was infectious. The love she had for her son and family was boundless. A great cook, she was known for her wonderful dinners and welcomed everyone to her table.
Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, James P. Brady and Rita (Dacey) Brady, and her brother James P. Brady, Jr. She is survived by her son, Grear P. Gero, Jr., her brother Michael Brady and his wife Adrienne, her sister Ellen Apgar and her husband Randall, her brother Peter Brady, her brother Joseph Brady (Ann McGrath), her sister-in-law Virginia Brady, her former husband Grear P. Gero, and her nieces and nephews, Sara Younger (Kevin), Megan Connolly (Jason), Daniel Brady, Jennifer Brown (Steve), Michael Brady, Jr. (Bruna), Kaitlyn Brady and Mathew Brady; great-nephews Owen, Brendan and Aidan Younger, Harrison Brown, great-niece Lila Brown, and many loving cousins and dear friends.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9th, 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday morning, December 10th, at 10:00 am, at Assumption Church, Morristown, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Whippany Road, Morristown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019