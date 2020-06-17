Kathleen "Kathy" Leaman
Lake Hiawatha - Kathleen "Kathy" Leaman (Davenport), Age 64, born April 6, 1956 at Morristown Memorial Hospital to Jeanie (D'Alconzo) and the late Matthew "Harry" Davenport previously of Whippany, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Married at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Whippany NJ on September 22, 1984 to Edward H Leaman. The family residing in Lake Hiawatha, NJ.
She was a graduate of Whippany Park High School in 1975.
Kathy has served as child care specialist at the Lakeland YMCA in Boonton, NJ; and a health insurance representative for Benefits Plus in Boonton, NJ.
Besides her father and brother Matthew, she is predeceased by her niece Jeanie Szabo.
Kathy is survived by her husband Edward, their children Shawn and Molly of Lake Hiawatha NJ, and Ryan of Hopatcong NJ, her mother Jeanie Davenport of Cedar Knolls, her sister Rosemary (Mark) Szabo of Whippany NJ, her niece Justin Rose Szabo and her sister Valerie (Forrest) Phillips of Cedar Knolls NJ
A Memorial service will be held sometime in the future when it's deemed proper to assemble in a large group, due to COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany NJ. (973) 887-3235 or visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/vL7oCBBXwLtV6yNqESzqwxP?domain=partroyfuneralhome.com.
Lake Hiawatha - Kathleen "Kathy" Leaman (Davenport), Age 64, born April 6, 1956 at Morristown Memorial Hospital to Jeanie (D'Alconzo) and the late Matthew "Harry" Davenport previously of Whippany, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Married at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Whippany NJ on September 22, 1984 to Edward H Leaman. The family residing in Lake Hiawatha, NJ.
She was a graduate of Whippany Park High School in 1975.
Kathy has served as child care specialist at the Lakeland YMCA in Boonton, NJ; and a health insurance representative for Benefits Plus in Boonton, NJ.
Besides her father and brother Matthew, she is predeceased by her niece Jeanie Szabo.
Kathy is survived by her husband Edward, their children Shawn and Molly of Lake Hiawatha NJ, and Ryan of Hopatcong NJ, her mother Jeanie Davenport of Cedar Knolls, her sister Rosemary (Mark) Szabo of Whippany NJ, her niece Justin Rose Szabo and her sister Valerie (Forrest) Phillips of Cedar Knolls NJ
A Memorial service will be held sometime in the future when it's deemed proper to assemble in a large group, due to COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany NJ. (973) 887-3235 or visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/vL7oCBBXwLtV6yNqESzqwxP?domain=partroyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.