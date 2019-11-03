Services
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen DiLauri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri Obituary
Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri

Florham Park - Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri (née Murphy), 76, of Florham Park, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison. A Funeral Mass for Kay will be celebrated on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 at 10 am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Rd., Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. For a complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -