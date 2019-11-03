|
Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri
Florham Park - Kathleen Marie "Kay" DiLauri (née Murphy), 76, of Florham Park, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison. A Funeral Mass for Kay will be celebrated on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 at 10 am at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Rd., Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. For a complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019