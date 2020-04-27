|
Kathleen Marie Vayda
Mendham - Kathleen Marie Vayda of Mendham passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 82.
Born in Jersey City to Aloysius and Evelyn Stanton, she was raised in Palisades Park and lived most of her life in Mt. Olive. She was an active member of the Swim and Sport Club in Flanders and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, also in Flanders.
She enjoyed playing tennis and dancing and taking care of her grandchildren when they were young. She was always the life of the party and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Before having children she was a model in New York City. She worked for Quest Fragrances International in the Mt. Olive Foreign Trade Zone, for almost 15 years, as an executive assistant.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Derrick (husband Donald) and Kathleen Fulton; her brother, Robert Stanton and her grandchildren, Cassandra Derrick, Donald Derrick, III, Talia Fulton and four nieces and two nephews and her sister-in-law Joanna Vayda Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew, her brother, Kenneth Stanton and her grandson, Drew Mastorelli.
Due to current health and public safety regulations, interment will be private at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020