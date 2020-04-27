Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Vayda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Vayda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie Vayda Obituary
Kathleen Marie Vayda

Mendham - Kathleen Marie Vayda of Mendham passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 82.

Born in Jersey City to Aloysius and Evelyn Stanton, she was raised in Palisades Park and lived most of her life in Mt. Olive. She was an active member of the Swim and Sport Club in Flanders and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, also in Flanders.

She enjoyed playing tennis and dancing and taking care of her grandchildren when they were young. She was always the life of the party and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Before having children she was a model in New York City. She worked for Quest Fragrances International in the Mt. Olive Foreign Trade Zone, for almost 15 years, as an executive assistant.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Derrick (husband Donald) and Kathleen Fulton; her brother, Robert Stanton and her grandchildren, Cassandra Derrick, Donald Derrick, III, Talia Fulton and four nieces and two nephews and her sister-in-law Joanna Vayda Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew, her brother, Kenneth Stanton and her grandson, Drew Mastorelli.

Due to current health and public safety regulations, interment will be private at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.

Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -