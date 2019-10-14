|
Kathleen Schultz
Kathleen Schultz, 90, of Morris Plains passed away on October 13, 2019.
Born in New York City, NY, Kathleen resided in Wantagh, NY before moving to Morris Plains in 1981.
Kathleen was a Guidance Department Secretary at Bayley Ellard High School for 25 years before she retired in 2005. She was also a member of St. Virgil's Church, Morris Plains.
In her spare time, Kathleen was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Altar Linens, Prime Time, Greeting Card Team, and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Morris View Health Care Center.
Kathleen is survived by her devoted children, Kevin Schultz (Patricia); Lynn Brandon (Thomas); James Schultz (Rita); Kathleen Petrozzo (Thomas); and Patricia McHugh (Michael). She is also survived by her beloved brother, John Kenney (Phyllis); her 15 cherished grandchildren, and 7 adored great-grandchildren; as well as her 4 nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved husband, John F. Schultz in 2014, and her brother, Frankie Kenney.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morris Township.
Please see www.danglerfuneralhomes.com for further information, or to leave a condolence.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019