Kathryn Dalton
Morristown - Kathryn Dalton of Morristown died on Monday, February 12, 2019 at the Chatham Hills Nursing Home. Kathryn was born on June 24, 1930. She was the first daughter of Michael and Rose Levato. She was a lifelong Morristown resident and a graduate of Morristown High School. She was married to the late John Dalton (Former Director of the Morristown Parking Authority) for over 55 years.
Kathy was office manager for Doctors Marie and Stephen Rozan(Affiliated Dermatology) for over 25 years. Prior to that, she was a supervisor at NJ Bell for many years. Upon retirement, Kathy was an active volunteer at the Braille Group, transcribing books for the blind. Eventually, she went on to teaching other volunteers. She did not let Parkinson's Diseasedeter her and was a regular attendant at the Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey as well as the New Jersey Symphony.
Surviving Kathy are her sisters: Rosina Dolan of Morristown, Joanne Carr of Chester, Carol Miller of Lincoln RI, Mickey Hackett (and her husband Dave) of Chatham. She is pre-deceased by her dear sister, Marilyn Tonry. She is also survived by sister-in-law Ellie Dalton (wife of the late Peter Dalton) and Donald Dalton and his wife Marie. She also leaves behind her dear friends Susan and Carl Hess and their loving family.
Among her many activities, Kathy excelled in sewing, needlework, and water colors. She also enjoyed Mah Jongg. Kathy was a daily communicant at 7AM Mass at Assumption Church where she had many friends, some of whom would transport her to and from Mass. For this, the family is very grateful.
Hours of visitation are Tuesday, February 19 from 3-7 PM at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue in Morristown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday February 20 at 10AM at the Church of the Assumption. Internment will follow at Holy Rood Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of the Assumption, 91 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 or the American Parkinson Disease Foundation/[email protected]
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 17, 2019