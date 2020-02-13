Services
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
(973) 635-2428
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer

Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer Obituary
Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer

Chatham - Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer, 72, of Chatham, passed away at home in her sleep on February 11, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of George and the loving mother of Michael, Missy and Meg. We invite you to join us in a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 16th between 12-5pm, with a time for public sharing at 4pm, at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St. in Chatham. For a complete obituary, including donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
