Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer
Chatham - Kathryn Lynn (Buie) Bauer, 72, of Chatham, passed away at home in her sleep on February 11, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of George and the loving mother of Michael, Missy and Meg. We invite you to join us in a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 16th between 12-5pm, with a time for public sharing at 4pm, at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St. in Chatham. For a complete obituary, including donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020