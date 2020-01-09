|
|
Kathy Elise Personette
Boonton Township - Kathy Elise Personette, 66, of Boonton Township, NJ, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Morristown, NJ to George D. and Thelma N. (Stackhouse) Personette, the family moved to Boonton Township in 1961.
Spending time with her children, family, friends and many pets were the most important aspects of her life. Kathy worked at Summit Financial Resources in Parsippany for 16 years before her retirement, but her most important job was being a mother.
Surviving are her devoted mother, Thelma, loving children, David, Steven, Kathryn and William, a dear brother, Benjamin Craig, and longtime partner, Pablo Elizondo. She was predeceased by her father, George D. Personette and sister, Helene G. Personette.
Visitation will be held in the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ on Saturday, January 11 th from 10 am - Noon followed by a graveside service at Rockaway Valley Cemetery in Boonton Township, NJ.
Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montville Animal Shelter, 7Church Lane, Montville, NJ 07045, would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020