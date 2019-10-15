|
Kaydee Ann Alexander
Kaydee Ann Alexander, 21, of Whippany passed away on October 13, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. in Whippany on Friday, October 18th at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, from 5 to 9 PM. To send a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Born in Morristown, the daughter of Richard Alexander and Kara McCarthy, Kaydee graduated from Whippany Park High School in 2016. She was attending the County College of Morris. Kaydee enjoyed photography, writing, singing, swimming and going to the beach. She had a big heart and loved everyone.
Along with being the cherished daughter of Richard and Kara, she was the loving mother of Kayden. She is also survived by grandparents, John and Ann McCarthy and Richard and Sandy Alexander, uncle and aunt John and Carol McCarthy, uncle Timothy McCarthy, and cousins Sarah and Brian McCarthy and Seth McCarthy.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019