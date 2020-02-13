|
Keith F. Matthews
Andover - Keith F. Matthews passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation. He was 64 years of age.
Keith was born and Denville and spent most of his life in Wharton.
He was predeceased by his father Ernest F. Matthews, step-father Barry Crites and brother Scott Matthews.
He is survived by his loving mother Betty J. Heath Crites, sister Margo Otey and her husband Gabriel, brother Stephen Matthews, sister-in-law Maggie Matthews, 2daughters; Debra and Lisa Matthews, 3 grandchildren; Alexis, Logan and Ava and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will be held 1-2:30pm on Sunday February 16, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020