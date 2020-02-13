Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Keith F. Matthews


1955 - 2020
Keith F. Matthews Obituary
Keith F. Matthews

Andover - Keith F. Matthews passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation. He was 64 years of age.

Keith was born and Denville and spent most of his life in Wharton.

He was predeceased by his father Ernest F. Matthews, step-father Barry Crites and brother Scott Matthews.

He is survived by his loving mother Betty J. Heath Crites, sister Margo Otey and her husband Gabriel, brother Stephen Matthews, sister-in-law Maggie Matthews, 2daughters; Debra and Lisa Matthews, 3 grandchildren; Alexis, Logan and Ava and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 1-2:30pm on Sunday February 16, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
