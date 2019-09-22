|
|
Kenneth Allen Foster, Sr.
Scottsdale, AZ - Kenneth Allen Foster Sr. died peacefully on September 16, 2019, at the age of 84. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 28th, at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville, New Jersey. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem at www.bgcharlem.org in dad's memory, or any other charity that supports the well-being of children. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019