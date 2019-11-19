Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Interment
Following Services
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Oak Ridge Road
Oak Ridge, NJ
Resources
Kenneth DenBleyker Obituary
Kenneth DenBleyker

York, PA - Kenneth DenBleyker of York, PA passed away on November 16, 2019 after a short illness.

Ken is survived by his wife Deborah, son David, and wife Renee. He was predeceased by his beloved son Matthew, parents Ruth and Garry DenBleyker, and brother Lt. Col. William DenBleyker. Ken was a proud grandfather to his granddaughter Brooke and two grandsons, David and Michael. Ken is also survived by his sister-in-law Paulette and husband Tom Sciscento, mother-and-father-in-law Dan and Lorraine Chure, sister-in-law Beverly, brother-in-law Dan and wife Lorraine Chure, and two nephews Tommy and Griffin.

Ken was born in Passaic, NJ and lived most of his life in New Jersey before moving to Lancaster, Pa in 2014. He worked for Deluxe Check Printers for 25 years before retiring, then opened a deli and catering business in Denville, NJ, and later continued to work for Sergio's Italian Specialties. Ken loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Internment will immediately follow the service at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge Road Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund. WFAN Pediatric Center, Hackensack University Medical Center 30 Prospect Ave. Hackensack, NJ 07601.

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
