Kenneth Giaquinto
Boonton - Kenneth Giaquinto, 62, of Boonton, passed away on July 8, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville .He was born in Passaic and was raised in Carlstadt, before settling in Boonton in 1990.
Kenneth worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Boonton for 33 Years. He was a member of the Lincoln Park Red Knights Motorcycle Club.
Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Kenneth's name to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or the American Cancer Society
, Eastern Division, 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Donna (Lowery) Giaquinto; his loving daughters Jennifer Drake (Brian), Jessica Coppola (Sal), Kim Margolis (Chris); his cherished grandchildren Nadia, Daniel, Kaylee, Katia and Michelle; and his siblings Robert Giaquinto and Gail Perisco.
Due to the extraordinary times we are currently experiencing, it is essential that masks or face coverings be worn by all who enter. Additionally, social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. With an expected large amount of visiting guests, it is important to keep the flow moving throughout the process to ensure that all may visit and keep the room at or below capacity.