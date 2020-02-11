|
|
Kenneth H. Cope
Budd Lake - Kenneth H. Cope, Jr. of Budd Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Merry Heart Health Care Center in Succasunna surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old. Ken was born on March 12, 1935 in Newton, NJ to the late Kenneth and the late Lillian (Fisher) Cope.
Ken was a longtime resident of Budd Lake, NJ and was employed at Picatinny Arsenal before retiring. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, basketball, softball and golf but most importantly, Ken loved spending time with his loving family. Mr. Cope proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Budd Lake Hilltop Rod & Gun Club, the American Legion Post #278 and past member of the Musconetcong Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jacoba "Cookie" (Reardon), his son, Raymond and his daughter, Dawn Pawling and her husband, Forrest. Additional survivors include his cherished grandchildren, Rachel and Raeanna, his sister, Cheryl Canfield and too many nieces and nephews and dear friends to mention. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Donna Cope in 2018 and his brother, Larry Cope in 1995.
Ken's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Friday, February 14th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. There will be a funeral service on Saturday morning, February 15th at 9:30 am also at the funeral home. Ken will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Twp., NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider , the or the . The family would also like to express a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Merry Heart Health Care Center. The family would also like to extend an invitation to everyone to join them to continue celebrating Ken's life at the American Legion Hall Post #278 in Stanhope immediately following the graveside prayers.
For further information and to share a fond memory of Ken, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020