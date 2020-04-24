|
Kenneth Joseph Henrich
Landing - Kenneth Joseph Henrich, 79, of Landing, New Jersey, passed away on April 19, 2020. Kenneth was born on June 27th, 1940 in Queens, New York beloved son of Milton and Matilda Henrich.
Ken graduated in 1963 from Georgia Institute of Technology and retired after 37 years as a Chemical Engineer with Picatinny Arsenal. Ken was an amateur ham radio operator, avid bowler and chess player, fisherman and bridge player. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, and building and flying radio control airplanes. He also enjoyed working on and repairing computers. He especially loved time spent with his family and friends.
Ken is predeceased by both parents and his brother, Robert.
Ken will forever be remembered by his beloved wife of 58 years Rose Marie Henrich (nee Elko); devoted children Kathleen Becker and her husband William; son Edward Henrich and his wife Alina; daughter Linda Hill and her husband Dayne. Cherished Pop-Pop to Melissa and her husband Dan, Kimberly, Zachary, Evan, and James. Dear brother-in-law to Marie Henrich, Jack and Cathy Elko, Mary Lou and Tom Stopa and Alex Collins. Proud uncle to his many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
