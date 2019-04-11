|
Kenneth O. Michaels
Sparta - Kenneth O. Michaels, 76, of Sparta, NJ passed away on April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born in Hackensack, NJ. He was a former resident of Whippany and Jackson prior to Sparta for the last 6 years. He was a US Navy veteran serving from 1961-1965. Ken was a Systems Analyst for Chubb Insurance in Warren, NJ for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, Brooklyn Dodgers fan, Mets fan, loved to hunt and fish in his younger years and bowled with his company team. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Tiffany (nee Tether) Michaels; devoted father of Kenneth Michaels and his wife Joelle, Jeffrey Michaels and his wife Rima, Steven Michaels and his wife Yvette and Janine Dzyubanny and her husband Yury. Ken is also survived by his sister Patricia Burroughs and grandchildren: Kenny and Audrey Michaels, Emily and Lindsey Michaels, Steven Michaels and Emma Dzyubanny. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019