Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
For more information about
Kenneth Michaels
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Michaels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth O. Michaels


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth O. Michaels Obituary
Kenneth O. Michaels

Sparta - Kenneth O. Michaels, 76, of Sparta, NJ passed away on April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born in Hackensack, NJ. He was a former resident of Whippany and Jackson prior to Sparta for the last 6 years. He was a US Navy veteran serving from 1961-1965. Ken was a Systems Analyst for Chubb Insurance in Warren, NJ for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, Brooklyn Dodgers fan, Mets fan, loved to hunt and fish in his younger years and bowled with his company team. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Tiffany (nee Tether) Michaels; devoted father of Kenneth Michaels and his wife Joelle, Jeffrey Michaels and his wife Rima, Steven Michaels and his wife Yvette and Janine Dzyubanny and her husband Yury. Ken is also survived by his sister Patricia Burroughs and grandchildren: Kenny and Audrey Michaels, Emily and Lindsey Michaels, Steven Michaels and Emma Dzyubanny. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now