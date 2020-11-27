Kenneth R. Williams
Rockaway - Kenneth R. Williams died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. He was 98. Born in Morristown, he moved to Rockaway in 1954.
In his early years, he played on all of the Varsity teams at Morristown High School and he played semi-pro football for the Boonton Panthers, winning the 1946 State Championship, and also for the Franklin Miners. He served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Gregory as a Pharmacist Mate 2C; his destroyer was hit by kamikaze in Okinawa, and he saw the flag raised in Iwo Jima. Mr. Williams was a Plank Owner of the USS Gregory DD-802, and the US National Naval Lone Sailor Memorial where his is listed in the ship log. He was also a member of the Iwo Jima Survivors Group.
He worked as a Civilian Personnel Staffing Specialist at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Twp. for over 40 years before his retirement in 1982. As a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway he was a member of their Guard of Honor and served the parish as an Usher until 2014. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Gus Ginder Post 242 of Boonton, holding ranks of past Commander, past Vice Commander and Adjutant. Mr. Williams was a member of the American Legion RockDen Post 175, and the NJ Tin Can Sailors where he was responsible for forming the NJ Chapter and served as their first State Captain.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna in 2017, and his son, Kenneth J. in 1999. He is survived by his two daughters: Sr. Pat Williams, OSB of Duluth, MN and Anne Marie (Robert) Clark of Budd Lake; four grandchildren: Kristin, Greg, Dan and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren: Julianne and Emma.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 4:00 - 6:00PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St. Rockaway. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Williams' name to: Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
) or to: Rockaway Food Closet, 35 Church St, Rockaway NJ 07866.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
.