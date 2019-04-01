|
Kenneth Richard Laureys
Netcong - Kenneth Laureys, a native of Netcong, NJ, and longtime resident of Riverdale, MD, died on Mar. 20th. He was 63. (For further detail on his death and very accomplished life, Google "Ken Laureys Obituary, Ever Loved" and visit his official memorial webpage.) In addition to services that took place in Maryland on March, 30, a second memorial will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Route 46 in Netcong, NJ, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2019