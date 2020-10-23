1/1
Kevin F. McIvor
Kevin F. McIvor

Kevin F. McIvor, age 64 years, died peacefully on October 21, 2020 at his home in Whippany,

He enjoyed his life and gave a wonderful example to all.

Kevin is survived by his three brothers, Bill (Ceil) of SC, John (Carole) of CT, and Patrick (Judy) of PA along with many very special nieces and nephews and a large extended Murphy-McIvor family. Kevin will be greatly missed by his housemates Pam, Michele, Bobby, and the incredible staff at Five Friends.

A family burial will be private and a Mass of Celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Should you like to make a financial donation in remembrance of Kevin, kindly make it to "Five Friends LLC." 178 Bee Meadow Pkwy Whippany, NJ 07981. Those funds will be used to create a memorial at the House to honor Kevin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
