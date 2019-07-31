Services
Kevin Michael Bednar

Kevin Michael Bednar Obituary
Kevin Michael Bednar

Montague - Kevin Michael Bednar, 55, of Montague, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 after a long illness.

Born in Paterson, NJ, Kevin was the son of Richard and Patricia Bednar. He was raised in Boonton, NJ along with his two sisters and brother.

Kevin was an amateur radio operator, who belonged to the Sussex County OEM and the Orange County ARES / RACES. He was a former member of the Boonton and Montague Fire Departments.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 29 years, Nichole (Baricevac); devoted sons, Kevin, II and Richard; loving mother Gail Bednar and cherished sisters, Lisa Evans and Kathy Bednar. He was predeceased by his father, Richard and brother, Joseph.

Services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit codeymackeyfh.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 31, 2019
