Kevin Michael Scully
Kevin Michael Scully, also known as "Vince," was the oldest child of Patricia (nee Yuhas) and Michael Scully. Kevin was born on February 5th, 1958 and departed this life on November 15th, 2019, suddenly while at home. Raised in Mine Hill, he was a Dover High School alumnus, class of 1976. He was residing in East Stroudsburg, PA, with his life partner Lorie Lishman Lehman and her grandson, Isaiah.
Kevin was a member of the Wharton American Legion SAL, holding numerous official posts and serving most recently as Adjutant. He was an active volunteer for SAL fundraising events, always ready to pitch in and serve. He was also a volunteer for , Monroe County, PA chapter.
He was known for his sense of humor - including a love of The Three Stooges; his lifelong devotion and die-hard enthusiasm for the Green Bay Packers; the joy he took in learning to play the guitar; and for his musical tastes, particularly the rock band Squeeze.
Kevin was predeceased by both parents as well as his youngest sibling, Michael Scully. He is survived by his sister Kathy Bourdette and her husband Steve, of Succasunna, and his nephews, Stephen (Eileen) and David Bourdette (Jessica). He is also survived by his brother Al Scully, and wife Tammy, of Knowlton Township.
If you wish, donations can be made in his name via the website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay_donate_now.
A memorial service for his close friends and family will be held at a future date.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019