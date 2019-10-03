|
Kevin P. Cole
Kevin P. Cole 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital- Dover, NJ. He was born and raised in Ardee, Ireland and he moved to Jersey City in 1956. Kevin worked at the Salvation Army on Erie Street in Jersey City as a Truck Driver for 25 years. He is survived by his children: Sara Lombardi and her husband Joseph of Port Monmouth NJ, Lisa Coston and her husband Bruce of Netcong NJ, and Thomas Cole of Lancaster PA. Kevin was also blessed with 3 grandchildren Brittany Wiggins and her husband John, Taylor Cole, and Logan Cole. Kevin is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Ursula Cole, his brother Brendan, his son Jason, his granddaughter Amber Kennedy, his longtime companion Ann Labes, and his cherished dog Temple. Donations may be made in his memory to: The Salvation Army, 248 Erie St., Jersey City, NJ 07302.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019