Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Route 10
Randolph, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Millbrook Cemetery
Randolph, NJ
View Map
Kimberly Ann Saul Obituary
Kimberly Ann Saul

Allamuchy Twp - Kimberly Ann Saul, 48, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence in Allamuchy Twp. She was born in Denville and lived in Succasunna and Independence until moving to Allamuchy in 2015.

Kimberly was a passionate elementary school teacher for Mine Hill Township until her retirement due to severe illness in 2012. Nothing gave her greater joy than educating and providing a lasting positive influence to her students in her 15+ years as a teacher. She was also involved with NephCure, an organization that provides support and education to people affected by kidney disease, specifically FSGS.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey, her son Devan, her parents Jim and Bernadette Hill, her grandfather Bernard DeCristofaro, and many other relatives.

Viewing Sunday, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, July 28, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph. (www.tuttlefh.com)

Graveside service Monday, 11:00 AM , July 29, 2019 at Millbrook Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to NephCure, 150 S. Warner Road, Suite 402, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or to Donate Life, https://www.donatelife.net
Published in Daily Record on July 26, 2019
