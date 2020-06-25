Kingsley S. Gernon
Kingsley S. Gernon

Hillsborough - Kingsley S. Gernon, 86 of Hillsborough NJ, formerly of Fayetteville, PA and Long Valley, NJ, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 19, 2020. Born September 5, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Kingsley C. Gernon and Helen L. (MacDonald) Gernon. Kingsley was a 1951 graduate of Milburn High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Bucknell University and his Masters of Education

Degree from Miami University of Ohio. Kingsley proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. The majority of his career was spent educating others and as a writer. He taught history at Crestview Junior High in Columbus, OH. Kingsley also worked in the Admissions Department at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Kingsley retired from Chatham Borough High School in NJ after a 20 year career as an English Teacher. During retirement, Kingsley enjoyed writing for various local papers in NJ and PA.

Kingsley was a man of many talents and passions ... father, grandfather, husband, teacher, animal lover, artist, author, diehard Red Sox fan, and serviceman US army. He adored his family and grandchildren. He passed peacefully and will be reunited with his wife of 59 years who passed in November 2019.

Kingsley will be dearly missed by his daughter, Joyce McLennan and her husband, Stanley of Windsor Locks, CT, son, Allen Gernon and his wife Lisa Ann of Pittstown, NJ and three beloved grandsons, Bryan McLennan, Matthew & Jeffrey Gernon.

Kingsley is predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy L. Gernon; parents, Kingsley C. Gernon and Helen (MacDonald) Gernon.

Funeral Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Kingsley to the Wounded Warrior Project: woundedwarriorproject.org. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements are under the care of Martin Funeral Home, Clinton NJ. To share memories with the family please visit www.martinfh.com




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
