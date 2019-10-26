|
Kristina "Krysia" "Mrs. B" Biville
Mount Arlington - Kristina "Krysia" "Mrs. B" Biville, 57, passed away suddenly with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 24th at University Hospital in Newark. Public Visitation will take place on Friday, November 1st from 12 - 2 pm & 6 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Burial will be private. Please visit normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019