Kristina Berezny
Long Valley and Hackettstown - Kristina Berezny, age 51, lifelong resident of Long Valley and Hackettstown, NJ died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ. Kristina was born February 3, 1968, in Bristol, England to Brian William Charles and Angela (Wilbond) Tape.
Kristina was the heart and soul of her family, caring for her two children and managing Berezny Chiropractic in Flanders, NJ. She was a devoted member of Abundant Life Community Church, Port Murray, NJ. Her incredible faith gave her strength throughout her illness and allowed her to continue interceding for and ministering to others. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all and will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to be a part of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Berezny, a son, Michael Berezny (24), a daughter, Maria Berezny (22), her parents, Brian, and Angela (Wilbond) Tape, a sister, Nicola Calabrese, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 7-8 pm at the Holiday Inn, 1000 International Drive, Budd Lake, NJ 07828, In addition, visitation with the family from 5 - 7 pm and 8 - 10 pm.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kristina's honor to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/kristina-berezny-long-valley-nj, or at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019