Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kyle Koloskie Obituary
Kyle Koloskie

Lake Hopatcong - Kyle Koloskie, age 53 of Lake Hopatcong, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at the Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Newton to the late Steven and Marion J. (Vail) Koloskie, Kyle had been a lifelong resident of Lake Hopatcong. He was a former bank manager for M&T Bank in Denville.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Karen Niles, Kyle is survived by his brother, Brian Koloskie, also of Lake Hopatcong, brother in law, Tommy Niles of Mansfield; and uncle, Thomas Vail, of Tucson, AZ.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020
