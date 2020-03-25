|
Lareida "Rita" Mantone
Lareida "Rita" Mantone, a longtime Madison resident, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 88.
Rita was born in Elizabeth Street in Wharton on February 1, 1932. She married the love of her life, Louis Mantone, on September 24, 1950.
She had a career as both a hairdresser at several area beauty salons and as a telephone operator with NJ Bell, prior to her retirement.
Rita's was a loyal friend, a loving sister, mother, the coolest aunt, and her greatest title...grandmother to her one and only grandson, Jacob Shaw. Rita's gregarious nature and kindness will be missed by all who loved her.
Rita was predeceased by her dear son, Louis Mantone, Jr.; her mother, Harriet Stickle; and her stepfather, Frank Cutter. She is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Mantone, Sr.; one daughter, Linda Mantone, her cherished grandson, Jacob Shaw. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews including, Nicole Waldron, Sandy Mantone (Nancy Mantone), Anne Marie Davies, Carol Anne Esposito, Nancy Jean Esposito, Pat Esposito, Peter McLaughlin (Sharon McLaughlin), Amelia McLaughlin, Debbie Strambi (Steve Strambi), Sharon Delgazio (Anthony Delgazio), Jerry Mantone (Bridget Mantone), Michael Mantone (Lynn Mantone), and Samuel Mantone (Teresa Mantone).
Funeral services for Rita will be conducted privately for her immediate family. Entombment will be held at Holy Rood Mausoleum, Morristown. A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial for Rita will be held at a later date to be announced.
For notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020