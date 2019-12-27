|
|
Laura Marie Cogliano McDermott
Born September 3, 1976 in Livingston, NJ. Died December 20, 2019 at home in Braintree, MA. She was 43 years old. She fought ovarian cancer for over 2 years with great dignity and strength.
Laura valued family and friends tremendously and was a die-hard sports fan who loved going to Red Sox and Patriots games and following Ohio State football. She grew up in Budd Lake, NJ, and graduated from Mount Olive High School in 1994, where she played basketball and softball and was an award-winning member of the debate team. She attended Morris County Community College and Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, PA, where she played rugby and graduated with a degree in Political Science. She lived in Savannah, GA for a short time and lived most of her adult life in the Boston, MA area. She enjoyed her work at the Massachusetts State House and loved bartending in her spare time. Laura loved to travel and meet new people. She lived life to the fullest, was a fiercely loyal friend and family member, and a straight shooter. As her successful high school debate record shows, she rarely ever lost an argument. You always knew where you stood with Laura.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Pearse McDermott, parents Mary Ann Cogliano and Vincent Cogliano, Jr., and her sister and husband, Elyse and Michael Pitts. Aunt to 5 beautiful nieces, and mom to her beloved dog, Carmine.
There was a private viewing for family and close friends on December 23, 2019 in Dorchester, MA. A celebration of her life will be held in late January 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org) or the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association (nvna.org) are appreciated.
